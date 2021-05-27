New to Streaming:

Dream Horse (2021) Toni Collette is a small town bartender intent on getting a horse to the races in this sports drama from director Euros Lyn.

New to Disc:

Paramount:

My Fair Lady (1964) The Oscar winning musical tale of street vendor Eliza Doolittle’s (Audrey Hepburn) journey to high society, aided by Professor Higgins (Rex Harrison), is now being issued in a fantastic new 4K edition with a transfer that shines. All of the previous extras are being included on a bonus Blu Ray.

Super 8 (2011) J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi tale of a group of filmmaking kids who encounter aliens in the late 70s is being issued in 4K. Previous extras are included.

Other catalog titles being issued this week by the studio include, Don’t Look Now, Rosemary’s Baby, The Saint, A Night a the Roxbury, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Get Rich or Die Trying, Days of Heaven, The Last Castle and Tupac: Resurrection.

Kino:

Ponette (1996) A little girl refuses to accept her mother’s death in this well regarded foreign film from Jacques Doillon. Extras include a new commentary.

Honky Tonk Freeway (1981) Beverly D’ Angelo leads the all star cast in this tale of a small Florida town who goes to great lengths to get a freeway exit to their town. Extras include a new commentary.

Million Dollar Mystery (1987) Eddie Deezen, Tom Bosley and Rick Overton lead the cast in this comedy wherein a group of travelers take off on a search for a dying man’s stolen loot. Extras include a new commentary.

Eye of the Tiger (1986) Gary Busey is a vet out for revenge in this thriller from Richard Sarafian. Extras include a new commentary.

Warner Archive:

The Tender Trap (1955) A Manhattan talent (Frank Sinatra) agent finds himself in the sites of a woman (Debbie Reynolds) dead set on landing a husband. Extras include featurettes.

Athena (1954) Seven sisters seek mate in this musical starring Jane Powell and Debbie Reynolds. Extras include outtake musical numbers.

Scream/Shout Factory:

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994) The sequel to the 1991 smash, City Slickers, makes its Blu Ray debut in this new edition chock full of new extras.

Explorers (1985) A group of kids put their heads together and build their own space ship in this fondly remembered sci fi film starring Ethan Hawke, River Phoenix and Amanda Peterson. The new set contains deleted scenes and new interviews.

The Hand (1981) Michael Caine is a cartoonist whose severed hand goes after those who did him wrong in Oliver Stone’s second feature as director. Extras include a new commentary from the director.

Arrow:

DJango (1966) Sergio Corbucci’s landmark western from Italy is finally being issued in 4K after previously being announced and canceled. The set also includes the quasi sequel, Texax Adios. Other extras include documentaries, featurettes, image gallery and trailer.

12 Monkeys (1995) Director Terry Gilliam’s time travel film gets the 4K treatment in a new deluxe set chock full of terrific extras.

