In Theaters & Streaming Soon:

Enfant Terrible (2020) The prolific German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder, who died at age 37 in 1982 after having directed a staggering 44 films, is the subject of this biopic directed by Oskar Roehler.

Now Streaming:

The Crime of the Century (2021) Alex Gibney’s latest documentary film is a scathing look at the opioid crisis that is currently afflicting our world.

New to Disc:

Shout/Scream Factory:

King Kong (1976) Producer Dino De Laurentiis’s much debated, Oscar winning remake of the 1933 classic has finally been issued on Blu-Ray disc in North America for the first time in this terrific Collector’s Edition. In addition to the theatrical cut, the set includes the 182 minute television version with 50 minutes of extra footage. Also included are two audio commentaries, multiple featurettes, trailers, radio spots, 40th anniversary reunion and image galleries. Highly recommended for fans of the film.

All About the Benjamins (2002) Ice Cube is a bounty hunter on the trail of a hustler in this action comedy which also stars Omar Epps and Eva Mendez. Extras include commentary, featurettes, gag reel, deleted scenes, music video and trailer.

Universal:

Shrek (2001) The beloved animation classic is being reissued in 4K just in time for its 30th anniversary. In addition to the upgraded picture, the set includes all of the previously issued extras.

Smokey and the Bandit 3 Movie Collection (1977-82) All three films in the series have now been issued in one set for the first time.

Criterion:

Merrily We Go to Hell (1932) Dorothy Arzner directs this pre-code tale of a couple whose union is tested by alcoholism. Frederic March and Sylvia Sydney star. Extras include a documentary on the director, video essay and essay book.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) Amy Heckerling’s classic coming of age comedy has been given the deluxe treatment in a set that includes the alternate TV version, commentary, documentary and AFI director conversation.

Warner Archive:

The Yearling (1946) A boy learns life lessons from an orphaned fawn in this beloved adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. Gregory Peck and Jane Wyman star. Extras include a radio broadcast, cartoon and trailer.

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) A stockbroker finds himself fighting for his innocence after being accused of murder. Robert Young and Susan Hayward star.

Bachelor in Paradise (1961) Bob Hope is a bestselling author digging up the dirt on a new suburban development in this comedy directed by Jack Arnold. No Extras.

Film Movement:

The Columnist (2021) A computer based writer, tired of the never ending online abuse she constantly receives, decides to seek revenge in this well reviewed Dutch thriller.

Nina Wu (2021) An actress finally gets her big break but must contend with the horror of her director’s demands in this Asian drama. Extras include behind the scenes featurettes.

Corinth Films:

Freedom (2017) This German drama explores the delicate emotional balance a woman must find after making the sudden decision to leave her seemingly stale marriage.

Lapsis (2021) This sci-fi film presents an alternate world where quantum computing is the norm and a delivery man attempts to buy into the technology in order to secure a better life for himself. Extras include commentary, featurette and a short film.

