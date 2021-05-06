New to Streaming:

Mortal Kombat (2021) is the latest attempt at a live action version of the popular 1990s video game. Directed by Simon McQuoid.

Four Good Days (2020) Milla Kunis is a substance abuser at the end of her ropes and Glenn Close is the mother attempting to help her stay clean in this drama directed and co-written by Rodrigo Garcia.

New to Disc:

Kino:

The Last Married Couple in America (1980) George Segal and Natalie Wood are a long married couple who begin to wonder what they may have missed in this comedy. Dom Deluise and Richard Benjamin co-star. Extras include a new commentary and trailer.

Sweet Liberty (1986) When a movie company takes over a small town during the production of a film, a professor (Alan Alda) finds his life turned upside down in this comedy. Alda also scripted and directs. Extras include a new audio commentary and the film’s trailer.

Cool as Ice (1991) Rap star Vanilla Ice is a musician/motorcyclist who falls for a high school honor student in this cult film. Extras include a new commentary.

The Hot Spot (1990) A drifter turned bank robber (Don Johnson) finds himself in the grips of an alluring beauty with plans of her own in this crime thriller from Dennis Hopper. Extras include interviews, commentary and trailer.

F.T.A. (1972) is a long censored anti war documentary featuring Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland at the center. Extras include a bonus doc and Fonda intro to the film.

Warner:

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) The story of William O’ Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), a reformed criminal who informed on the Black Panthers, is the basis for this Oscar winner. Two featurettes are also included.

The Little Things (2021) Denzel Washington is a Deputy Sheriff who becomes obsessed with the case of a serial killer (Jared Leto) loose in Los Angeles. Extras include multiple featurettes.

Criterion:

Trances (1981) Is a documentary portrait of the Moroccan band Nass El Ghiwane by Ahmed El Maanouni, who filmed the four musicians during live performances in Tunisia, Morocco, and France, Casablanca and in intimate conversations. Extras include new interviews and an essay book.

Lionsgate:

Dirty Dancing (1987) The perennial favorite has been given the ultra high definition upgrade in this new edition, which includes previously issued extras found in earlier editions.

