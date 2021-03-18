New to Disc:

Paramount:

Wonder Showzen: The Complete Series (2005-06) The satirical MTV puppet show, a parody of Sesame Street and the like, is being issued in its entirety for the first time. Extras include outtakes, games, auditions and commentaries.

Corinth Films:

The Interrogation (2015) The final interrogation of WWII era Auschwitz commander, Rudolf Franz Ferdinand Hoss, is the subject of this docudrama.

Little England (2014) Pantelis Voulgaris directs this drama about the forbidden love affair between a 20 year old girl and a second mate during WWII

That Click (2019) Legendary photographer, Douglas Kirkland, is the subject of this documentary portrait directed by Luca Severi.

Film Movement:

Dunkirk (1958) The destinies of an Army Corporal and civilian volunteers intersect on the beach of the film’s title in this British drama from director Leslie Norman. Extras include interview, home movie footage, newsreel and documentary.

The Dam Busters (1955) The Royal Air Force’s 1943 strike on German enemy territory is the subject of drama from director Michael Anderson. Extras include documentaries, premiere footage, featurette and trailer.

Ice Cold in Alex (1958) An officer in the Royal Army is tasked with delivering an ambulance full of passengers across enemy terrain in this British drama directed by J. Lee Thompson. Extras include interviews, home movies and a documentary.

Warner Archive:

Crossfire (1947) Edward Dmytryk directs and Robert Young, Robert Mitchum and Robert Ryan star in this Oscar nominated tale of the racially charged investigation of a man’s beating. Extras include commentary, director audio excerpts and featurette.

Damn Yankees (1958) The film adaptation of the celebrated Broadway play gets its due with a spectacular new Blu Ray transfer. Stanley Dones and George Abbott co-direct while Bob Fosse choreographs. No extras.

Arrow:

The Invisible Man Appears (1949) and The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly (1957) are two riffs on the classic American film made in Japan and being released outside of that country for the very first time. Extras include interviews, image galleries, trailer and collector’s booklet.

Fun City Editions:

Jeremy (1973) The 1973 Cannes Festival award winner, a stirring tale of first love, beautifully acted by leads Robby Benson and Glynnis O’Connor, is being issued in a deluxe new edition. Extras include commentary, trailer, interviews, film intro by O’ Connor and image gallery.

Universal:

Promising Young Woman (2020) Carey Mulligan is a woman bent on avenging her best friend’s rape induced suicide in one of the best films from last year.

