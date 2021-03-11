In Theaters Now and Streaming Soon:

The Father (2020) Anthony Hopkins gives a smashing performance as an 80 year old man grappling with dementia, while his daughter (Olivia Coleman, also quite good) grieves the man she’s losing before her eyes. Florian Zeller directs with an assured and knowing hand.

New to Streaming:

Coming 2 America (2020) The long awaited sequel to the fondly remembered 1988 comedy has finally arrived. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return along with most of the original film’s cast.

Land (2021) Actress Robin Wright makes her feature film directing debut in this tale of a grieving woman who decides to live off the grid in Wyoming.

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) A lone warrior must track down the last surviving dragon who holds the key to defeating centuries old creatures in this new animated film from the Walt Disney Studios.

New to Streaming:

FTA (1972) This long lost and frequently banned documentary has been lovingly restored. It’s a look at the antiwar tour of the Pacific Islands by a theater troupe known as the Free Theater Associates. Donald Sutherland and Jane Fonda are among the performers protesting the war in Vietnam in this fascinating time capsule.

New to Disc:

Warner Archive:

The Great Caruso (1951) Mario Lanza hits the notes, figuratively and literally, in this biopic of the great opera singer, Enrico Caruso. Extras include a documentary on Lanza and the film’s trailer.

Kino:

The Don is Dead (1973) Anthony Quinn is a crime boss caught in a power struggle in this action thriller from director Richard Fleischer. Extras include a new commentary and trailer.

The Choirboys (1977) The everyday lives of ten LA policemen is the focus of this action/comedy from director Robert Aldrich and based on the book by real life ex-cop, Joseph Wambaugh. Charles Durning, Randy Quaid and James Woods star. Extras include a new audio commentary, radio spots and trailer.

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974) A Mexican land owner wants the head of the man who impregnated his daughter. Warren Oates is the killer for hire who takes the job in this classic from director Sam Peckinpah. Extras include two commentaries, trailers and TV spots.

Criterion:

Touki Bouki (1973) Two young lovers living in Dakar dream of escaping to France for a better life in this celebrated mix of surrealism and naturalism from director Djibril Diop Mambety. Extras include new intro, interviews and a short film.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com