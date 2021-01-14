New to Streaming:
One Night in Miami (2020) A fictionalized take on a night in 1964 when legends Muhammad Ali, Jim Browne, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X came together to discuss the issues of the day. Actress Regina King directs.
Herself (2020) A woman attempts to escape from her abusive husband and forge a new life with her children in this drama. Molly McCann delivers an award worthy performance in the lead.
New to Disc:
Paramount:
Jungleland (2019) Two brothers attempt to navigate the world of bare knuckle boxing in this drama starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell. No Extras.
Criterion:
Minding the Gap (2018) Documentarian Bing Liu’s celebrated film about skateboarding and teens making the transition to adulthood is being issued in a deluxe edition. Extras include commentary, outtakes, interviews, short film, and the trailer.
Kino:
Buried Alive (1990) Frank Darabont (Shawshank Redemption) directs this thriller about a woman and her lover who face the vengeance of the woman’s husband after a failed plot to kill him in this cult TV movie. Extras include a new commentary.
Paramount:
Spell (2020) A plane crash survivor finds himself fighting for his life after being trapped alone in a cabin with a seemingly unstable woman who also practices voodoo. Extras include deleted scenes, featurette and an hour of bonus content.
Film Movement:
Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack (2019) is a documentary portrait of the subject of the film’s title, one of the first women to be acknowledged for her artistic contributions in the area of expressionism. Extras include filmmaker Q & A and deleted scenes.
Once Upon a River (2020) A Native American teen’s journey to locate her estranged mother is at the heart of this well reviewed drama from filmmaker Haroula Rose. Extras include a featurette.
The Road to Mandalay (2016) The intertwining lives of several Burmese immigrants as they attempt to seek a better life in Thailand forms the plot of this Chinese import. Extras include a bonus short film.
CBS DVD/Paramount:
The Twilight Zone: Season 2 (2020) The complete second season of the latest incarnation of the classic series is now available in a three disc set. Extras include deleted and extended scenes and a gag reel.
