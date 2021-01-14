New to Streaming:

One Night in Miami (2020) A fictionalized take on a night in 1964 when legends Muhammad Ali, Jim Browne, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X came together to discuss the issues of the day. Actress Regina King directs.

Herself (2020) A woman attempts to escape from her abusive husband and forge a new life with her children in this drama. Molly McCann delivers an award worthy performance in the lead.

New to Disc:

Paramount:

Jungleland (2019) Two brothers attempt to navigate the world of bare knuckle boxing in this drama starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell. No Extras.

Criterion:

Minding the Gap (2018) Documentarian Bing Liu’s celebrated film about skateboarding and teens making the transition to adulthood is being issued in a deluxe edition. Extras include commentary, outtakes, interviews, short film, and the trailer.

Kino:

Buried Alive (1990) Frank Darabont (Shawshank Redemption) directs this thriller about a woman and her lover who face the vengeance of the woman’s husband after a failed plot to kill him in this cult TV movie. Extras include a new commentary.

Paramount:

Spell (2020) A plane crash survivor finds himself fighting for his life after being trapped alone in a cabin with a seemingly unstable woman who also practices voodoo. Extras include deleted scenes, featurette and an hour of bonus content.

Film Movement:

Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack (2019) is a documentary portrait of the subject of the film’s title, one of the first women to be acknowledged for her artistic contributions in the area of expressionism. Extras include filmmaker Q & A and deleted scenes.

Once Upon a River (2020) A Native American teen’s journey to locate her estranged mother is at the heart of this well reviewed drama from filmmaker Haroula Rose. Extras include a featurette.

The Road to Mandalay (2016) The intertwining lives of several Burmese immigrants as they attempt to seek a better life in Thailand forms the plot of this Chinese import. Extras include a bonus short film.

CBS DVD/Paramount:

The Twilight Zone: Season 2 (2020) The complete second season of the latest incarnation of the classic series is now available in a three disc set. Extras include deleted and extended scenes and a gag reel.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com.