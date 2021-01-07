New to Disc:

Paramount:

Love and Monsters (2020) Dylan O’ Brien stars in this sci fi comedy wherein the human population is forced to go underground after the world is taken over by monsters. He puts his life at risk by attempting to rescue his High School sweetheart in the midst of the chaos. Extras include deleted scenes and two featurettes.

Criterion:

Three Films by Luis Bunuel (1972-77) The final three films in the career of famed director Luis Bunuel are contained in this new Blu Ray box set. The films included are The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, The Phantom of Liberty and That Obscure Object of Desire. Extras include a 1971 homage to the filmmaker, making of docs, interviews, essay book and a 2012 documentary on Bunuel.

Kino:

The Secret War of Harry Frigg (1968) Paul Newman is a man on a mission to rescue five soldiers trapped behind enemy lines in this actioner. Extras include new commentary and trailer.

Captain Newman M.D. (1963) Singer Bobby Darin received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for this adaptation of the celebrated novel by Leo Rosten detailing his friend’s WW II experiences. Extras include new commentary and trailer.

The Train (1965) John Frankenheimer directed this superior suspense film about a railway inspector tasked with saving precious artworks in Nazi era Germany. Extras include new and archived commentary and booklet.

Tinotera (1977) Shark hunters go on the hunt to stop the species of the film’s title in this Mexican horror entry. Extras include new commentary and trailer.

IFC Films:

The Trip: Four Course Meal (2010-2020) Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon star in this celebrated series of films about two culinary experts who tour various countries trading barbs and seeking the perfect meal. The set includes all four comedic journeys; The Trip, The Trip to Spain, The Trip to Italy and The Trip to Greece.

Film Movement:

Louis Van Beethoven (2020) Tobias Moretti gives a compelling performance in this German import, a look at the final act in the life of legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven. No Extras.

Corinth Films:

Beautiful Darling: The Life and Times of Candy Darling (2010) James Rasin directs this documentary portrait of the short but eventful life of the celebrated member of Andy Warhol’s entourage, Candy Darling. Extras include a mini poser and trailer.

Open Up To Me (2013) This Swedish import is a compelling drama about a man now rediscovering life as a woman and the price that comes with it. No extras.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com