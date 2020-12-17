Seagrove, NC – This event continues through this Saturday, December 19th. Offering handmade and unique options for gift giving this year from Seagrove, NC, the Pottery Capital of the US and America’s #1 Town for Craft Lovers. Come celebrate this special time of the year with the Potters of Seagrove during their annual Holiday Open House events, a self-guided tour, continuing Saturday, December 12th trough Saturday, December 19th, 2020.

This family-friendly pottery community event features free admission to studios and shops, kiln openings and demonstrations, at participating studios. During the Holiday Open House, you’ll meet the artists and find unique gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Here in Seagrove, you’ll find some of the finest pottery in the United States – there’s something for everyone on your gift list.

The participating potters also offer shopping options in their online stores and websites. For your convenience, area maps are available at local studios and shops for you to plan your route, or go to www.DiscoverSeagrove.com for participating shops and their updated hours. Following recommended guidelines for social distancing and public safety, masks are required at all times inside pottery shops and must be worn properly.

You will find up-to-date information at www.DiscoverSeagrove.com. Shoppers are encouraged to check back often due to the changing recommendations on shopping and public safety.