TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Christmas Tree Lighting

6PM

550 Central St (In front of Town Hall) Hudson, NC

Join Hudson for the Christmas Tree Lighting! There will be smaller tress also decorated by our Hudson Area businesses. Children will enjoy the telling of the Christmas Story. Refreshments will be provided by local businesses, many of whom will have tables set up with various free items. Free covered Wagon Rides. Everything will culminate with a visit from Santa Claus!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Light Up The Town

5 PM – 8 PM

Downtown Newton, NC

Ring in Something New in Newton! A new family tradition creating memories strolling the streets downtown enjoying local school choirs, dance groups, and a karate demonstration. There will be an assortment of food trucks… and of course, the Big Man himself will be here for pictures.

The night will sparkle with thousands of twinkling lights. Plenty of smiles and laughter to go around. Classroom Connections will collect Supplies for teachers. There will be a Letters to Santa station, bounce houses, Library to Go, Hot Cocoa, S’mores and more!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

A Very Merry Who-Ville Christmas On Main Street

6 PM – 10 PM

Cherryville, NC

Please join us for a night of Christmas magic for the whole family! Step right into a page of the story How the Grinch Stole Christmas while enjoying delicious food, shopping for your loved ones, riding on our famous who-lectric Hayrides, enjoying free games for the kids and of course meeting The Grinch!!

But that’s not all….Visit Santa’s Workshop and meet the big man himself at Home Trust Bank!

Also, join us for the Cherryville Christmas Parade on December 10th, at 10:30am.

For more information please see our Website www.cityofcherryville.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Valdese Christmas Parade @10am

10 AM

Downtown Valdese, NC

Downtown Valdese kicks off the Holiday Season with the annual Christmas Parade. The parade route begins at the corner of Church Street and Main Street and continues to Morgan Street. Starting promptly at 10am and ending with a grand finale by Santa himself!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Claremont’s Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

4 PM

Claremont, NC

The City of Claremont is hosting the 38th annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:00 PM. The parade will line up at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and East Main Street (Hwy 70), begin at Claremont Elementary School and travel westbound ending at North Oxford Street.

Join us for a parade featuring local officials and groups, bands, tractors, floats, dancers, fun characters, interesting and unique vehicles, and of course SANTA!

Before the parade starting at 2:00PM, join us at City Hall for some Family Fun Free to everyone!

SANTA pictures & Santa will have a mailbox with a direct link to the North Pole that you can drop off your letter to and get one mailed back to you!

* Holiday Pop-up Market

* Christmas Carols performed by the CVCC Choir

* Food Vendors

* S’mores & Hot Chocolate Bar – Free to children 12 and under

* Train Rides

* Inflatables

* Face Painter

* Balloon Twister

Applications to participate in the parade are open until November 26th. You can find the application on the website, at City Hall or by emailing hpowell@cityofclaremont.org.

As always, the City of Claremont’s events are FREE to attend and enjoy. Don’t miss out on an exciting afternoon on Main Street of Claremont and come show our community some love!

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Morganton Christmas Parade

6 PM – 8 PM

Historic Burke County Courthouse Square, Morganton, NC

You are invited to the 2022 Downtown Development Association’s Annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:00pm in Downtown Morganton

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas around the World!” There are magnificent Christmas traditions all around the world such as the Giant Lantern Festival in the Philippines, Gävle Goat in Sweden and Saint Nicholas’ Day in Germany just to name a few! Start researching and let your imagination run wild.

Remember, downtown store fronts, we would love to see your windows magically transform for the season! The winter windows add to the ambiance of not only our parade but our entire downtown.