Hickory – HMA is ready to rock! Join us for our first ever “Rock Feeds the Need” event. Hickory Museum of Art is jamming with 2020 rock band in concert in our Coe Gallery Saturday, June 4th from 6pm-9pm!

Beer vendors and food trucks will be onsite, and 50% of ticket proceeds will be donated to support local partner, Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Tickets are $30 per person. To purchase online, please visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hickorymuseumofart/697980

Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.