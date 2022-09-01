Hickory – In partnership with the 2022 Volvo Club of America National Meet being held in Hickory this September, Hickory Museum of Art (HMA) is excited to announce its 9th Annual Autolawn Party on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Presented by HMA and Paramount Automotive, The Autolawn Party is an outdoor celebration of the road’s number one traveler – the automobile. This year, Autolawn is on the road for the first time ever, featuring participants’ vehicles at LP Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads. This event will be held at LP Frans in conjunction with the VCOA Annual Car Show and spectators will have the opportunity to celebrate over 100 Classic Euro cars, many fitting this year’s theme: Volvo. Autolawn Committee member Andrew Straw stated, “It’s exciting for HMA’s Autolawn to partner with the Volvo Club of America for their 2022 national meet. The Volvos are a good match with the Autolawn’s Euro Classic Car theme. To accommodate the additional show cars and still have space for our regional participants, though, we had to move Autolawn from the SALT Block North Lawn to a larger venue. The LP Frans Stadium location offers lots of room for the show and plenty of free parking for spectators, too. We look forward to welcoming Volvo enthusiasts from all over the country to the Hickory area for a whole weekend of activities and to seeing our local Euro-car fans of all brands back for Autolawn’s ninth year.”

Of course, everything else about The 9th Annual Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show will be business as usual – an entry by registration, peer-judged show of European classic cars and motorcycles.

The number of awards per class are based on the number of entrants. First place prizes will be awarded to entry classifications German, Italian, British, Other European Makes and European Motorcycles. Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme such as Spectator’s Choice, Best Volvo, Hagerty Youth Judged Best in Show, and Best in Show (Overall). The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., with only one ballot per person.

The Euro Classic Car Show offers a wide-range of high quality, original European vehicles in an intimate, yet informal setting, without the pressure of a traditional Concours event. The fundraising event to benefit Hickory Museum of Art’s educational programming features a Euro Classic Car Show, youth judging program, art exhibits, live music, food court, beer garden, and more.

Presenting sponsors: Porsche of Hickory and Paramount Automotive Group, located on Hwy 70 Hickory. For more information, visit www.Paramountauto.com

For more information about the Autolawn Party, or to register for the car show, visit theautolawn.com.

Hickory Museum of Art was founded in 1944 to collect, care for, and exhibit American art. Today, almost 75 years later, the Museum has evolved into an arts center featuring an extensive permanent collection of art objects across all mediums as well as offering a variety of education classes for all ages. Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory. Admission is free. For more information about museum exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events, visit www.HickoryArt.org or call the Museum at 828-327-8576, ext 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.