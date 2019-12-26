Hickory – Hickory Public Library is partnering with Hickory Community Theatre to provide the program “Through A Local Lens: A History of the Development of the Modern Civil Rights Movement” at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, January 16, at 6:30 p.m.

This program highlights the development of the modern Civil Rights Movement by taking audiences through the struggles and accomplishments of black Americans in the Piedmont region. The presenter of the program is Dr. Willie Griffin, the Historian for Levine Museum of the New South. He is a civil rights scholar, educator, and Charlotte native.

This program is a complement to Hickory Community Theatre’s presentation of A Raisin in the Sun at the Jeffers Theatre from January 31 – February 16, 2020.

Registration is not required. For more information, please call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd St. NE, Hickory, NC, 28601.

Photo: The Piedmont Leaf Tobacco Plant Strike, 1946. Local United Tobacco Workers (CIO) union was involved in contract negotiations with R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.