Hickory – Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and Hickory Public Library have teamed up to bring you the Hickory Hikers hiking club. Our next adventure is Saturday, November 12 at Riverbend Park, where we will hike in and plein air paint. Plein air painting is the practice of painting landscapes outside in nature. Participants need to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and carry it with them to the meadow. All painting supplies will be provided.

This event will be held at Riverbend Park’s special event gate, located at 7490 Riverbend Road, Claremont, NC 28610. This club is open to hikers of all ages and experience levels. Children under the age of 13 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Register with the Hickory Parks & Recreation Department.

For more details about the hike, call Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or call the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 828-304-0500. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-328-3997 or sign up online https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs