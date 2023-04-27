Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is excited to announce details for the 2023 Multicultural Festival! This year, the Center has partnered with the Alexander County Apple Blossom Festival to provide multicultural performances on the Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville (101 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681) on May 6th from 9 am – 5 pm. Executive Director Donna Latham states, “We look forward to providing multicultural performances for the Apple Blossom Festival and invite everyone to come out as we celebrate our heritage, apple blossoms, diversity, arts, and community!”

Throughout the duration of the festival, a variety of performances will delight the audience. The Hiddenite Center is pleased to present:

• La Puerta Hispanic Praise Team 10:00-11:00 am

• Empress & Pixie Dust Hmong Dance Groups 11:00-11:30 am

• Raza Modern Latin Dancers 11:30 am -12:00 pm

• April Turner African Drumming and Dance 2:00-2:45 pm

• Men of GR’ace African American Gospel Band 3:00-3:45 pm

The Mistress of Ceremonies for the Rotary Performance Stage will be Macy Jones. The noted Multicultural performances are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment Of The Arts. Additional performances on the main stage include:

• Nun Ya Buzness 8:30-9:30 am

• East Alexander Middle School Chorus 9:30-10:00 am

• Local school bands 12:00-1:00 pm

• Fox & Company 1:00-2:00 pm

• Quinn Crowe from 4:00-5:00 pm.

The Hiddenite Center will provide FREE arts activities for children on the lawn at the Rotary Stage. Cherokee presenter Lisa Ray will give hands-on demonstrations of Cherokee weaving for children. This is a wonderful opportunity for families and children of all ages! The Hiddenite Center looks forward to sharing this special event with the community.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org