Hiddenite , NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is thrilled to welcome Kristen Cozart as their emerging artist for the months of February and March! Kristen states, “Art is my personal form of meditation. Catching a passing idea, sketching it, adding color – each step allows me to engage in mindfulness while the world goes on around me.” Her art focuses include drawing, linoleum printing, terrarium building, and other mixed-media projects. Kristen’s artwork will be on display in the third floor art gallery. Visit the Lucas Mansion and support local artists!

The Hiddenite Center’s art exhibits are always free and open to the public.

For additional information, call 828-632-6966, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or email info@hiddenitearts.org to contact the Center.