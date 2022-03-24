Hiddenite, NC – Registration is now open for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s SPRING WORKSHOPS scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022. Call (828) 632-6996 to register.

Painted Barn Quilt Class with instructor Carol Mitchell, 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex. Cost $55 for Center members and $60 for non-members. In this beginner’s level workshop, all materials are provided and students are led in creating their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

Carol Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners & operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular Barn Quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.

Beginning Blacksmithing Workshop with Instructor Clate Childers, 10:00 am until 12:00 noon.

Outdoors at the Cabins area of the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex. Cost $35 for Friends, $40 for non-members. Participants will learn fundamentals of blacksmithing along with basic metal smithing construction techniques. Some topics of coverage include managing a gas forge, steel selection, proper hammering and tool usage, and safety protocol. Each student should bring safety glasses and gloves and wear long pants and closed-toe shoes and dress in weather appropriate layers for outdoor class.

Clate Childers of Moravian Falls, NC, began training in the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s heritage and living history programs at a young age. He has explored many folk skill disciplines, but blacksmithing has emerged as his strong suit. He has presented in the Center’s NC Heritage Fair, Heritage Cabin Project- Rowan County, NC, Hiddenite Celebration Folklife Pavilion, and has received numerous awards in skills and fabrication competitions.

Letter Blocking with instructor Kimberly Goulds, 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Held in the art classroom of the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex. Cost $35 for Friends, $40 for non-members. Participants will learn the basics of hand lettering by creating your own sign! You will learn about technique, style, and composition so that you can explore your own projects even after the workshop is over.

Pre-paid registration is required for each of these classes by calling (828) 632-6966. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged. For more, visit hiddenitearts.org