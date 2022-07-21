Hiddenite, NC – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, The Hiddenite Center will host a “Dancing Under the Stars” community dance party. This unique event will be held from 7:00pm until 10:00pm at The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road). Cost for admission is only $10 per person with tax included and will be collected at the door.

Dirk Myers, II will provide DJ music and the dance floor will be available for line dancing, shag dancing, ballroom, freestyle, or just moving to the music! Myers is the talented instructor of The Hiddenite Center’s popular ballroom dance class series. His charisma and enthusiasm for music and dance awakens the dancing star in everyone.

Donna Latham, Director of The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, encourages the public, “Bring your friends and celebrate summer with dancing and lots of fun!”

Concessions will be available for sale. Call (828) 632-6966 for more information or visit www.hiddenitearts.org. Complex is wheelchair accessible.