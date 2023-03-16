Hiddenite , NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host its first Steak Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at 7pm to celebrate Alexander county heritage. Proceeds raised will support the preservation of the Historic Lucas mansion, specifically repairs to the 2nd floor roof . The Center’s Board of Directors and staff are asking area businesses & the public to support this event by purchasing tickets at $50 each ($500 per table) or by becoming a sponsor of the event at the levels of $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000. Both Sponsorships and Tickets may be purchased on line by visiting hiddenitearts.org.

A steak dinner consisting of a ribeye steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert will be served.

Dinner will be followed by a performance by grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, humorist and storyteller Jerry Harmon of Alexander County! Jerry has performed both nationally and internationally. “Want to Come Home,” “Walk Softly,” and “Made of Time” are among Jerry’s original songs. Mark Lackey will serve as auctioneer during the live auction which will wrap up night of joy, fellowship, and laughter.

The Hiddenite Center’s Executive Director, Donna Latham, states, “ We have battled the leaking 2nd floor roof of the Victorian mansion by patching and sealing for some time. To prevent further structural damage, the roof repair must be done as soon as possible .” Latham continues,

“The Lucas mansion is a treasure for our county and the region. It serves as the Alexander County Visitor Center and has provided arts and heritage programming for our county and the region for 42 years. It was the first structure in Alexander county to be listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and recently became the first Local Historic Landmark in Alexander county! It is our duty to maintain and repair this county treasure for generations to come!”

The Center would like to thank the community in advance for helping to preserve a heritage that is uniquely theirs. Visit hiddenitearts.org to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor. Call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org for more information.