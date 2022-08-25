Hiddenite, NC – As part of their “OUT OF THIS WORLD” Celebration of the Arts, a one-of-a-kind Indoor laser show will be presented by Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. This FREE event will take place on September 10th at 8pm at The HAHC Educational Complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Rd., Hiddenite, NC.

All ages will be fascinated by a beautiful 45-minute light show synchronized with timeless classics from Pink Floyd to Daft Punk. The show will be performed by Creative LaZer Designs from Wilkes county, who promises to have spectators on the EDGE of their seats! Snacks will be sold and donations will be accepted and appreciated at the door. All proceeds from concessions and any donations received will go to help fund MORE fantastic Arts and Heritage programs for Alexander county and the Northwest North Carolina region.

Make reservations today to enjoy the “OUT OF THIS WORLD” Cosmic Laser Show! This event is FREE so advance reservations are encouraged to ensure entry into the show.

To register: Call 828-632-6966, or register online by visiting hiddenitearts.org, or The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Facebook event page.