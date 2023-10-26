Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is making space available for photographers this holiday season! The Center is excited to offer the opportunity to select and book rooms at the historic Lucas Mansion for upcoming family mini-sessions. Each available room of the Victorian mansion will be fully decorated, seasonally adorned, and camera-ready to capture special moments! Professional photographers hosting photo sessions and families wishing to snap their own pictures are both welcome to select and book times! The cost of this opportunity is just $50 per hour and the following dates are available:

• November 4, 2023

• November 5, 2023

• November 10, 2023

• November 11, 2023

• November 18, 2023

• November 19, 2023

Interested photographers are asked to call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 for additional information and to book times. The Center looks forward to sharing this charming, historical venue with photographers and families and wishes to thank these parties in advance for supporting the arts!

FOR MORE INFORMATION or to learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org