Hiddenite, NC – The Annual North Carolina Heritage Fair, one of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s most vital educational programs, will be open to the public on Wednesday, April 13th from 8:45am -11:30pm and from 12:30-2pm at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road). The Heritage Fair is an event for all ages, offering hands-on demonstrations that transport the visitor out of the 21st Century and into the 1850s.

Admission is $5 each (children under 5yrs of age are admitted free) and individual admission is taken at the door.

Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, weaving, butter churning, cabin building, furniture making, candle making, herbal gardening, woodcarving, lathe, shingle riving, and pottery. The Fair and its demonstrators provide a deeper understanding of regional culture and help bring NC’s history to life for new generations.

The Heritage Fair is geared for the 4th graders who are studying North Carolina history, but is open to the public, home school students, and all ages. The Heritage

Fair will offer students hands-on experience in learning heritage arts and crafts as part of their NC History education.

Group visits to Heritage Fair are also welcomed; group bookings of 10 or more must be made in advance and may be scheduled by calling Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Director of Education, at (828) 632-6966.