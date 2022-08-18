Hiddenite, NC – Two upcoming Painting Parties at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Complex. There will be a “Back To School Painting Party” for ages 6 and up on Tuesday, August 23rd from 5:30-8pm and A “Girl’s Night Out Painting Party” (for ages 21 and over) on Thursday, August 25th from 6:30-9:30. Artist Abby Moretz of the Bethlehem Community will host both parties. The Center will provide all materials. Both classes will be held at the Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC)

To register for either or both classes, visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

Back to School Kids Painting Party will be held Tuesday, August 23rd 5:30p-8:00p for children ages 6 and up.

A light snack will be served while students are led in painting an 8×10 canvas. Cost for the workshop is just $20!

Hiddenite Center Director Donna Latham extended an invite, “Bring the little ones out for a send off of summer with a night of creativity and making new friends! “ Latham continued,

“Abby is experienced in teaching all ages to complete a painting in under 3 hours… all while having loads of fun with friends and trying something new and creative! We are very fortunate to have her join our artistic team!“

Girls Night Out (Ages 21 and over) Painting Party will be held on Thursday evening, August 25th from 6:30-9:30pm.

Participants will be instructed in creating their own 11×14 canvas creation. Cost for the painting party is just $25 for the 3 hour session. Attendees are invited to bring snacks and beverages to sip while paint dries between steps.

The Center’s Director Donna Latham exclaimed, “Plan a girl’s date with friends and family for a night of fun and laughter while creating your own masterpiece! “ Latham continued, “No experience necessary! Have loads of fun and relieve the stress of the day! “

To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, new outreach artist at the Center, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org . She is available for Portable Painting parties for bridal showers, birthdays, Sunday school classes, work groups, sport teams, dance schools, non-profits, Boy/Girl Scouts, bridal showers or corporate events. No party is too large. Parties can be on location at homes or businesses, or held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex.

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with generous funding from the Eilleen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County Government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Unifour Foundation, the Rotary Foundation, the E. R. Carpenter Family Foundation, Grassroots grant from the NC Arts council, South Arts, William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Friends of the Center membership program.