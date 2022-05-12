Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is excited to announce that Oktoberfest is back for 2022. The dates are October 7, 8 and 9, 2022.

Vendor applications are now available online at https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/. Watch the Oktoberfest Facebook page for links to the applications and updates.

With the new look in Downtown Hickory comes a new look for Oktoberfest. The Main Stage will be located in the parking lot beside the Lowe’s Foods Children’s Park. The headliner for Friday is Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, and Acoustic Syndicate will headline on Saturday night. The CommScope Stage will host the ever popular Foothills Oompah Band. More music will be announced soon!

The Castle of Cans, presented by Food Lion Feeds, will return with an online and on site presence.

For more information, please visit https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/. For more information, contact info@downtownhickory.com.

Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501 (c) 6 organization with a thirteen member volunteer Board of Directors. Funding for the organization is comprised of membership dues, grants, donations, and event sponsorships.