Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest, held October 7, 8 and 9, 2022, is looking for The Best of the Best local Teen Talent. Pull the band out of the garage, house or practice studio and get on stage! The selected artists/bands will play on the Hickory Music Factory Stage at this year’s Oktoberfest in downtown Hickory.

Interested artists/bands should be between the ages 12 and 25. To apply, send your info (bio, picture, music) to:

Tony Eltora

tonyeltora@gmail.com

Please include name, address, email address and phone number of the person to contact if the band is chosen for more information. Parental consent must be obtained for musicians under the age of 18 years old.

For Oktoberfest information please visit the website https://downtownhickory.com/oktoberfest/ or email info@downtownhickory.com.