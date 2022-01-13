Hickory – Highland Recreation Center is now open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the winter season.

“We are excited to offer new seasonal hours at Highland Recreation Center,” said Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman. “This will give Hickory residents and visitors additional access to the fitness center and gymnasium over the weekend, when it may be more convenient.”

In addition to the new Sunday hours, Highland Recreation Center is open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highland Recreation Center, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory, offers a gymnasium for walking and free play pickleball and basketball, group exercise classes, and a fitness center for members.

For more information about Highland Recreation Center, please call 828-328-3997.