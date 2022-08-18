Hickory – August is here and it’s almost time to head back to school for some of our residents. Two upcoming events are designed to help kids and families get ready for the new school year.

The Back to School Bash presented by Modern Nissan of Hickory, in partnership with City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism will take place on Saturday, August 20, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at Taft Broome Park. Come out and enjoy free food, face painting, balloon artist, music, free haircuts, school supplies, and so much more for families!