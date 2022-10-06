Hickory – Celebrate the holiday season and create handmade gifts with Hickory Public Library!

From October through December, Hickory Public Library will host a variety of opportunities for holiday crafting through its Handmade Holidays series.

Here are some upcoming events:

Papier Mache Animals*

Tues. | Oct 11 & 18 | 5:30 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Family—Bring your creativity to the library to create a quirky papier mache animal. To complete this project, you must attend both classes. Ages 7+.

Mini Macramé*

Sat. | Oct 15 | 2 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Ages 13+ — Learn simple macramé knots while creating a miniature plant hanger for those spaces that need a little faux plant friend.

DIY Trick-or-Treat Bags*

Thurs. | Oct 20 | 6 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Children— Join us in The Learning Lab for a fun DIY craft and customize your very own trick-or-treat tote with glow in the dark paint, stencils, buttons, and more! For grades K-5.

Halloween Barn Quilts*

Sat. | Oct 22 | 10 a.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Wed. | Oct 26 | 2 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Teen & Adult— Our popular barn quilt program is back with a spooky twist! Create a festive barn quilt to add to your Halloween décor. We will use acrylic paint, so plan to wear clothes you can get messy.

Petite Pumpkin Crochet Workshop*

Sat. | Oct 29 | 2-4 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Adult—Join Dede Starnes from TwinKnits as she shares a simple pattern and crochet techniques to create adorable mini-pumpkins perfect for gifting and decorating.

Rug Hooking Series*

Tues. | Nov 1, 8, 15 | 2-4 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Teen & Adult—Learn primitive rug hooking and create a small pumpkin that you can keep or give as a gift. This is a three-part series.

Japanese Side Sewn Bookmaking*

Sat. | Nov 5 | 10 a.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Teen & Adult – Make a journal with the library! Learn how to use Japanese side stitch to create a bookbinding.

Leather Workshop

Sat. | Nov 5 | 2-4 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Adult—Drop in to make your own leather gifts at your own pace. All projects are beginner friendly, but some may take more time.

Doodle Sculpture*

Mon. | Nov 7 | 5:30 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Thurs. | Dec 8 | 3:30 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Family—Use your imagination to doodle a weird, wonderful, or wacky creature. We’ll use a special paper that can be sewn together to transform your drawing into a soft 3-D sculpture. For ages 7+.

Custom Mugs*

Sat. | Nov 12 | 3 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Adult—Get creative with The Learning Lab! Learn how to make a custom design in Cricut Design Space and use a heat press to transfer your design onto a coffee mug. Create a personalized mug for yourself or give it as a gift this holiday season.

For more information about the Handmade Holidays series, please call 828-304-0500.