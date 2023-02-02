Hickory – Hickory Public Library is pleased to participate in North Carolina Reads, North Carolina Humanities’ statewide book club from February through June 2023! North Carolina Reads annually features five books that explore issues of racial, social, and gender equality and the history and culture of North Carolina. All five books pose critical questions about how North Carolinians view their role in helping to form a more just and inclusive society.

Beginning in February, consider joining one of Hickory Public Library’s local book groups to connect with others in the community and discuss the selected titles.

The book for February meetings will be “Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander. For a full list of titles, please visit https://nchumanities.org/program/north-carolina-reads/.

Hickory Public Library hosts two book groups that will be discussing these titles. The Sojourner Truth Book Club meets on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library.

For the month of February, The Open Door Book Club will meet on Wednesday, February 22nd at 6:30 pm, in the conference room at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. This will allow participants to begin NC Reads with a virtual panel discussion featuring “Carolina Built” author, Kianna Alexander. For the months that follow, the Open Door Book Club will meet at its regularly scheduled time on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m.

NC Humanities has graciously provided the library with a limited number of copies of each book that will be available to pick up from the Reference Desk at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to read before the book discussions.

No registration is required for this event. For more information, please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.