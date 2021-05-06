Hickory – Hickory Public Library recently welcomed Jennifer Williams as its new Senior Outreach Coordinator.

As the Senior Outreach Coordinator, Williams will lead Hickory Public Library’s senior outreach program, which includes homebound services and outreach to qualifying senior centers and retirement facilities.

“Hickory Public Library started its Senior Outreach Program in 2008 with four senior facilities and has grown its program to provide library services to ten local resident facilities, including Trinity Village, Kingston Residence, Brookdale Falling Creek, Woodland Manor, and others,” said Library Director Sarah Greene.

Each month, Williams will visit each of the ten facilities to distribute large print books, music CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks. The residents use a simple sign-out sheet to check out items of interest. They can use the items during the month and must return the library materials by the next scheduled visit. There are no overdue fines for persons living in senior resident facilities, but replacement costs for damaged or lost items must be paid. Educational and interactive library programs of interest to seniors, including music, arts, crafts, and games, may be presented in the resident facilities upon request.

In addition to visiting senior facilities, Hickory Public Library provides homebound services to senior individuals who are unable to get the library due to health issues, lack of transportation, or inability to drive. These persons also receive library materials in their homes, including large print books, audiobooks on CDs, music CDs, and DVDs. If needed, the Senior Outreach Coordinator can also help with technology issues for homebound individuals with computers or tablets.

As the Senior Outreach Coordinator, Williams will also serve as the library liaison to area organizations that also serve seniors to ensure that area seniors have access to the resources and information needed to have a high quality of life.

The City of Hickory and Catawba County provide many resources for seniors, their families, and caregivers. Hickory Public Library coordinates with organizations and businesses that provide health care, home personal care, financial advice, Medicare, Medicaid, and many others. The Library is a member of Senior Information Resources, Inc. (SIR), a 501(c)3 organization that provides many resources for the community and surrounding areas. The Library also partners with the Catawba County Council on Aging, the Aging Coalition, and the Western Piedmont Council of Government Area Agency on Aging.

“We are excited to have Jennifer join our team and make connections in the local senior community. Through her role, she will help provide library services to individuals and senior care facilities within the City of Hickory limits,” added Greene.

Williams has lived in the Hickory area for almost 20 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Appalachian State University. Before joining the team at Hickory Public Library, she worked at the Caldwell County Library for five years.

“I’m very excited to be working with seniors in the Hickory community,” said Williams.

For more information about Hickory Public Library’s senior outreach services, please call 828-304-0500.