Hickory – The Hickory Police Department’s January traffic enforcement P.A.C.T. – Pay Attention in City Traffic will be located on 2nd and 3rd Avenues NW from North Center Street to 9th Street NW. Enforcement, both day and night, will focus on red light violations, following too closely, distracted driving and speeding.

As always, citizens are encouraged to be vigilant and observe all traffic laws, avoid utilizing mobile and digital devices and maintain driving awareness while operating a motor vehicle.