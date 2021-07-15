Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is excited to announce that Oktoberfest is back for 2021 on October 8, 9 and 10.

Applications and vendors applications will be available soon. Watch the Oktoberfest Facebook page for links to the applications and updates.

With the new look in Downtown Hickory comes a new look for Oktoberfest. The Main Stage will be located in the parking lot beside the Lowe’s Foods Children’s Park. The Commscope Stage will host the ever popular Foothills Oompah Band. The Hickory Music Factory will return with talented local teens for showing their skills. More music will be announced soon!

The Castle of Cans will return, with an online and on site presence.

Hickory’s Oktoberfest is presented by Food Lion and Hickory Downtown Development Association. For more information, contact info@downtownhickory.

Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, non-profit 501 (c) 6 organization with a thirteen member volunteer Board of Directors. Funding for the organization is comprised of membership dues, grants, donations, and event sponsorships.