Banner Elk, NC – This painting, “Charlotte Reflections”, will be auctioned off during the 2021 Dream Gala on January 30. The event raises money for Dream on 3 which is a sports nonprofit providing kids living with a disability or life-altering condition an opportunity to live out their ultimate sports dreams.

“Charlotte Reflections” is a large 5-foot-wide original painting on canvas by artist Kent Paulette. He was inspired by the beautiful fall colors at his home studio in the North Carolina mountains.

There was a magical snow on Christmas Day as Paulette was working on the painting, so he went outside and stuck his face in the snow to wake up his spirit and senses. He also collected some snow and added it directly to the paint to stain the canvas with his Snow Washes.

“I donated this painting to Dream on 3, because I think they’re really helping to make dreams come true and bring joy and magic to the Dream Kids’ lives,” Paulette said.

In past years, the Dream Gala has been a black tie event held in Founder’s Hall, at the bottom of the Bank of America building in Uptown Charlotte. Seven hundred people attended the 2020 Dream Gala which raised $676,185 for Dream on 3. At the live auction last year, Paulette’s painting, “Charlotte Dreams”, sold for $11,000 with all proceeds going to Dream on 3.

This year’s Dream Galaa will be a live event held online on Saturday, January 30 at 7pm. Enjoy a night filled with music, professional athletes, a silent auction, and the stars of the show – the Dream Kids. Register to “attend” for free at dreamon3.org/dream-gala-registration and everyone who registers will be entered to win a free trip to Cancun.

Kent Paulette grew up in Hickory and has fond memories of visiting Charlotte often to go to Discovery Place, Hornets games, and the Neighborhood Theatre. He brought those warm memories along with a bit of nature to this portrait of the Queen City. In addition to the snow, Paulette also collected water from the creek in his backyard to mix with the paint. He used a large palette knife to paint the thick texture in “Charlotte Reflections”, with rough texture on the top half of the painting for the trees and buildings and a softer texture on the bottom for the water’s reflection.

Paulette paints at his home studio at Powder Horn Mountain. His art gallery, Studio 140 at Sorrento’s, is located at 140 Azalea Cir SE in Banner Elk and his work can be viewed online at www.KentPaulette.com.