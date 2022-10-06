Hickory – Prior to its October 9th meeting, the Hickory NAACP will host an informal reception to introduce Matthew Troy, Music Director/Conductor and JaQuan Wiley, new Youth Symphony Conductor of the Western Piedmont Symphony to its members and supporters.

Who should attend? Music lovers of all types of music and all ages; musicians (singers, keyboarders and others); parents and their children who might want to learn about opportunities offered by the symphony are invited to attend. Open to the public, this event is scheduled for Sunday October 9th at 2:30 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church. Hartzell is located at 465 South Center Street, Hickory NC where Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the Pastor.