Hickory – The Hickory NAACP will sponsor a free special screening of the film Selma on Sunday, February 16th at 2:30 at the Carolina Theater in Downtown Hickory.

Selma is a chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965.

Admission is free but a donation of a canned good is requested. All donated foods will be give to local charities. Tickets are provided on a “first-come, first-serve basis.

This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and by technical and promotional support from Footcandle Film Society.