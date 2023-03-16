Hickory – The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting an upcoming event to help high school age youth (14-18), find their voice, learn goal-setting strategies, and improve their health and wellbeing.

The Vision Board party, themed “Phones Down, Goals Up”, will be led by Youth Director Khalyla Jett, and held at the Ridgeview library from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, March 25. Participants will be introduced to the concept of creating a Vision Board collage as a way to visualize their personal dreams and goals and inspire positive action. Each participant will be provided with supplies to create and work on their own Vision Board in a safe, supportive, and uplifting environment. Local business leaders will give motivational presentations about their own personal stories of setting goals and achieving success. The event will also include a free, healthy lunch for all participants.

The Hickory NAACP invites parents or guardians of high school-age youth to contact us if you are interested in your child participating in the event at hickorynaacp@gmail.com.

Ridgeview Library is located at 706 First Street SW in Hickory.