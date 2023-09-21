Hickory – The Hickory Branch of the National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People (NAACP) will hold its first annual golf tournament on Saturday October 21, 2023, at the Brushy Mountain Golf Course, 300 Golf Course Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

In addition to its social and recreational outcomes, this event is the Branch’s major fundraiser of the year for which sponsorships are being sought. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Branch’s educational and scholarship programs which consist of thousand-dollar scholarships awarded annually to several Hickory area high school graduates and the Equity and Inclusion Task Force which focuses on the elimination of large pre-K-12 educational disparities.

COST: $ 75.00 PER PERSON $300.00 Per Team. Cost Covers: Cart, Green Fee, Course Snacks, Drinks, & Lunch.

To register, email contact information to hickorynaacp@gmail.com or, call Mike at 828-455-0406 or Margaret at 828-238-4430. Registration and sponsorship information and checks should be mailed to Hickory NAACP, P. O. Box 2593, Hickory, NC 28603. Payments may also be made to Hickory NAACP via PayPal.

The mission of the NAACP is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.

As a 501c-4 non-profit organization, contributions or gifts to the North Carolina NAACP are not tax-deductible.