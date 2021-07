Hickory – The Hickory Music Factory, in partnership with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, will host a drum circle in Downtown Hickory at The Sails on the Square on Thursday, July 29, from 7-8 p.m. This is a free program and all ages are welcome to attend. A limited number of drums will be provided and you are encouraged to bring your own, if you have one.

Sails on the Square – Downtown Hickory, 246 Union Square NW, Hickory, NC 28601.