Hickory – The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department invites community members to bring their furry valentines to Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park on Saturday, February 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for lots of puppy love.

My Furry Valentine is a family-friendly, canine-centered free event that will offer valentine pet photos by Montana Canter, dog vendors, food trucks, and socializing with other dogs.

All participants must follow dog park guidelines, which are posted at the park and online at https://www.hickorync.gov/fairbrook-optimist-dog-park, at all times during the event.

Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park is located at 1560 Fourth Avenue SE in Hickory.

For more information about the event, please contact Yadil Sanchez or Lisa Miller at 828-328-3997.