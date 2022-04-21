Hickory – The 18th Annual Hickory Hops Craft Beer & Music Festival will be held on April 23, 2022, from 1pm till 6pm. Over 50 craft breweries will participate in this sampling event, featuring live music by 20/20 and Moose & Friends.

All Tasting Tickets include a tasting glass that will be provided on the day of the event.

This festival offers plenty for everyone, from inexperienced beer novices to hardened beer fest veterans anxious for something unusual. The festival will feature live music by Moose & Friends and 20/20. The festival will take place rain or shine.

No one under 21 will be allowed to enter, including non-drinkers/designated drivers; no coolers, no children, and no pets please.

Tickets are $40 in advance for the beer tasting, and $10 for a designated driver ticket. Ticket sales at the gate are Cash Only, and will be $50 for the beer tasting and $10 for a designated driver.

Advance tickets are now available at hickoryhops.com. Tickets are also available at Olde Hickory Station, Olde Hickory Tap Room, and Amos Howards Restaurant & Brew Pub.

The 18th Annual Hickory Hops Craft Beer & Music Festival is sponsored by R.H. Barringer, United Beverages, First Security Insurance and Focus Newspaper.

The festival is organized by Hickory Downtown Development Association and hosted by Olde Hickory Station at 232 Government Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.