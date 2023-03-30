Hickory – On Friday, April 7 at 1 p.m., Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, and Hickory Public Library are teaming up to bring you the Hickory Hikers! For our next adventure, we will hike to a meadow in Riverbend Park and paint.

For those who may not know, plein air painting is the practice of painting landscapes outside in nature. Participants will need to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and carry them with them to the meadow but painting supplies will be made available.

This club is open to hikers of all ages and experience levels. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free, but registration is required, and space is limited.

Register with the Hickory Parks & Recreation Department.

https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs