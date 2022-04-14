Hickory – Hickory Farmers Market’s regular season opening day is Saturday, April 16 and our hours will move to 8am-1pm! We start Wednesdays on April 20, from 10am-2pm.

On opening day, there will be music by Barry Paveland a Community Booth with Crossnore Communities for Children. As always, there will be an array of fresh, locally & regionally grown produce, beef, pork, chicken veal & fish, potted plants and herbs, cut flowers, honey, preserves, made from scratch baked goods & entrees, hand-made soaps, lotions, shampoos,salves, pet treats and much more!

The Farmers Market is under the Sails on Union Square in Downtown Hickory.