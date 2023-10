Hickory – The Hickory Elks Lodge along with the Hickory Police Department are having there first “DEA National Drug Take Back Day”. This event will be held at the Hickory Elks Lodge parking lot located at 356 Main Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601. A drive thru event from 10am to 2pm on October 28th. Rain or shine.

Bring your outdated and unused drugs. Liquids are excepted if not leaking. Please call (828) 322-2527 for more information.