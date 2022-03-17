Hickory – The Crawdads are excited to announce a Fan Fest event presented by Sheds Direct on Thursday, April 7th from 5 to 7pm at LP Frans Stadium.

The entire 2022 Crawdads team and coaching staff will be at Fan Fest. Players will be available for autographs and the coaching staff will be speaking during the event.

Fans attending the event will get to watch the team’s practice before the team members wrap up and join the festivities.

Admission is $5 to Fan Fest. Concessions, amusements, and the team store will be open. An All-You-Can-Eat-Picnic option is also available for pre-purchase for an additional $5 ($10 total for admission and the picnic). To purchase tickets to the event or the picnic option, please call 828-322-3000 or email Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

The Crawdads will take on the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears on Tuesday, April 5th in an exhibition game. The team will open on the road in Winston-Salem before returning home for Opening Night at the Frans on Tuesday, April 12th against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.