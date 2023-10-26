Hickory – The Guild at Hickory Community Theatre will be hosting their 18th Annual Wine Tasting on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30pm in the Council Chambers of the Hickory Community Theatre.

The theme this year is “A World of Wines” and features 7 great wines from NC and other far-flung places. Sample these wines curated by the Olde Hickory Station as you enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and a fun atmosphere.

Seating is limited, and it is recommended to order tickets in advance as soon as possible.

Tickets are $35 and available online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by calling 828-328-2283.

All proceeds from the event go to fund Guild projects at the Theatre

The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.