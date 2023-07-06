Hickory – Hickory Church of Christ is inviting kids, ages 2 to adults, to its VBS, Sun. – Tues., Aug. 6th – 8th, 2023, 5:30pm-8pm each evening. Come and bring the whole family! This memorable time on “Redemption Ranch” will include games and crafts and youth and adult Bible lessons to help everyone with using God’s Gifts; growing in God’s Word; and shining God’s Light. Each evening session will also consist of a FREE light meal at 5:30pm. Register today at: www.tinyurl.com/HCOCVBS23.

Hickory Church of Christ is also looking forward to its annual time of reflection regarding the coming school year. On Sunday, August 13, 2023, the church will observe its annual Back-to-School Prayer Worship and Cookout. This fifth annual assembly will entail appealing to God for favor on students, parents and families, and school/college staff and administration. The day includes 9:30am Bible Class, 10:30am worship and an 11:45am cookout. For the new school year and beyond, the church invites the community to join them in praying without ceasing for students and everyone connected with our educational facilities. Register today at: www.tinyurl.com/SCHOOLPRAYER23.

Come share with Hickory Church of Christ who strives to Glorify God & Join Him on His Mission. Sunday Bible studies are at 9:30am, for all ages. An informal Bible study, prayer session and children’s Bible classes meet around back in the Fellowship Hall Wednesdays at 6:30pm. Bring dinner and share in this uplifting gathering. The church’s adult and Kingdom Kids’ worship is at 10:30am each Sunday. Monthly Parents’ Night Out for ages 2-19 is offered at the church building throughout the year.

Hickory Church of Christ meets at 1218 Fairgrove Church Rd. in Hickory. To learn more about the church, to schedule a personal Bible study or get help with registering for either of the above events, visit www.hickorychurch.org or www.facebook.com/HCOC111. You may also email office@hickorychurch.org or call 828-464-4983.