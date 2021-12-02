Hickory – Join the Hickory Choral Society for their Christmas Concerts at Corinth Reformed Church, Hickory Friday, December 10 – Sunday, December 12. Friday and Saturday evening concerts begin at 7:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday afternoon concerts at 3:00 PM. Limited reserved seating is available to households who purchase a HCS membership at the Friend, Sponsor, Donor, Patron, or Benefactor level. To reserve your seat(s) today, visit https://hickorychoralsociety.org/donate-today/ or contact the HCS office at (828) 322-2210. Seating for all 2021 Christmas Concerts is limited to 50 % with every other row closed. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance at every performance.

Limited general admission seating will be available free of charge on a first come, first served basis beginning November 29 at 9:00 AM. Visit hickorychoralsociety.org to register up to four (4) seats per email address. Unlike previous years, general admission, concert attendees are required to be registered in advance to gain entrance to this year’s Christmas Concerts.

The Hickory Choral Society last sang for a live indoor audience in December 2019. We appreciate all who supported us during our season of virtual programming, and cannot wait to share with you the gift of live singing accompanied by a live full orchestra. For your safety and ours, 100% of HCS singers and staff are fully vaccinated.

Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of excellent choral music. The Hickory Choral Society provides this region with a series of exciting and well-attended concerts. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas Concerts. The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland. In April of 2019, the Hickory Choral Society completed a concert tour of Austria and the Czech Republic, performing in Salzburg, Vienna and Prague. The HCS Founding Conductor J. Don Coleman retired at the end of 2019 and following a nationwide search Dr. Ryan Luhrs became the Artistic Director/Conductor. The Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.