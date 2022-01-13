Hickory – Due to increased cases of COVID-19, the Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has postponed its scheduled MLK Day observances. All events previously scheduled for January 17th will be moved to a date in February or later. Groups and individuals affected by this change will be notified when a new date is determined. Branch leadership appreciates the patience and support of all who look forward to this annual observance.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.