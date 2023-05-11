Hickory — Due to Mother’s Day observance falling on the second Sunday of the month, the Branch meeting of the Hickory National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has been moved from May14 to May 21.

This meeting is open to the public. All members, friends and concerned citizens are invited to attend. Hartzell Church is located at 465 South Center Street, Hickory, NC 28602. Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the Pastor.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.