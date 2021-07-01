Hickory – Hickory City Council has 13 advisory groups with a variety of purposes, from increasing the recycling rate and guiding the future of parks and recreation, to assisting with economic development and beautification grants.

The City of Hickory is fortunate to have many citizens who volunteer their time and talent serving as advisors to City Council on the various boards and commissions. Through their service, these groups are actively engaged to help grow and prosper Hickory’s future.

All groups are made up of citizens from different wards and/or diverse backgrounds. Most people serve between three and six years, with terms ending in June.

There are current vacancies on the Community Appearance Commission; Community Relations Council; Historic Preservation Commission; Library Advisory Board; Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Commission; and Public Art Commission.

City boards and commissions have a great impact on improving the Hickory community. For example, the Community Appearance Commission worked with the City’s Office of Communications earlier this year to launch the Litter Quitter campaign in efforts to keep the environment clean, green, and free from litter. The Community Relations Council (CRC) promotes diversity, tolerance, and positive human relations within the Hickory community through dialogue and educational opportunities, as well as annual grant cycles to support local projects and programs that align with the CRC’s mission.

“Serving on the Community Relations Council is very rewarding, and it feels good to volunteer on a city board because all of us working together makes the community stronger,” said CRC Chair Mandy Pitts Hildebrand. “All the boards and commissions have an important purpose, and the missions and goals can’t be done without citizen input.”

If you are interested in learning more or applying for a position in one of the groups, please visit www.hickorync.gov/boards-and-commissions.