Newton, NC – Generations of families make it a tradition to see a performance of The Nutcracker each year as the Christmas holiday season gets underway. Tchaikovsky’s beautiful and timeless music never fails to enchant audiences as it brings to life the classic holiday story in which young Clara falls asleep and dreams of a dashing Nutcracker Prince who battles the ferocious Rat King.

This year, Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts (HBPA) students, joined by two guest artists from the New York City Ballet, will dance the much-loved ballet at the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton, December 10-12, along with a sensory-friendly performance on December 9. The sensory-friendly performance is free, but a voucher is required. For additional information and to acquire a voucher, go to www.hickoryballetpa.com.

The Nutcracker takes the stage at The Old Post Office Theatre in Newton at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 12. Tickets are available through the Green Room at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or at the door. Early purchase is encouraged as the popular ballet always sells out.

HBPA will host a gala event on Friday, December 10. In addition to regular ticket options, there is a VIP ticket priced at $50, which includes a post performance Q&A with the guest artists and a gift basket with treats from the Land of Sweets. This donation goes to support the HBPA scholarship fund. Tickets may be purchased at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.